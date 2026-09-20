Jessica Chastain’s ‘The Savant’ Locks 2027 Release After Being Shelved Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

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Jessica Chastain’s political thriller series “The Savant” is coming off the shelf at Apple TV, just less than a year after its release was postponed indefinitely in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“The Savant” has been scheduled for a spring 2027 release window by Apple TV, TheWrap can confirm. The limited series had initially been set to premiere its first two episodes back on Sept. 26, 2025 — and had even been viewed by critics beforehand — but was delayed indefinitely on Sept. 23, three days before its debut.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’” an Apple TV spokesperson said at the time. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

While the streaming service did not elaborate on its reasoning behind the delay, it appeared to have been done out of sensitivity toward the assassination of Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025. According to those that were able to view “The Savant” ahead of its premiere, the series portrayed political violence, including a sniper attack, and followed an undercover investigator (Chastain) that infiltrates online hate groups to identify and intervene on extremists before they can execute plans for domestic terrorism.

Shortly after the delay was confirmed, Chastain released a social media statement expressing disagreement with the decision to put the release on hold.

“I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. ‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” Chastain wrote.

In addition to Chastain, “The Savant” stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley and Toussaint Francois Battiste, with Pablo Schreiber appearing as a guest star. Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards”) serves as showrunner. The series comes from from Anonymous Content and Freckle Films with Gibson, Chastain, Matthew Heineman, David Levine, Garrett Kemble, Kelly Carmichael and Alan Poul as executive producers.