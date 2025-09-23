Apple Delays Release of Jessica Chastain Series ‘The Savant’ After Charlie Kirk Assassination

The streamer has not shared a new premiere date for the mystery thriller

Apple TV+ has delayed the release of “The Savant,” the Jessica Chastain-led political thriller charting a domestic terrorism plot, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’” an Apple TV+ spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

While the spokesperson did not elaborate about the cause of the delay, it appears to be out of sensitivity towards the recent assassination of conservative political activist Kirk, given “The Savant’s” portrayal of political violence, including a sniper attack. Similar sensitivities have certainly been considered across the entertainment industry, especially given Jimmy Kimmel’s recent suspension.

The news also comes just hours after Ryan Wesley Routh was found guilty for his attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

The series follows Chastain’s character, who is known as “The Savant” for her abilities as an undercover investigator, as she joins online hate groups in an effort to weed out individuals exhibiting extreme behavior and turn them in before they can commit acts of domestic violence, per the official logline. The series is based on Andrea Stanley’s 2019 Cosmopolitan feature, “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?”

In addition to Chastain, “The Savant” stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley and Toussaint Francois Battiste, with Pablo Schreiber appearing as a guest star.

Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards”) serves as writer and showrunner for the limited series, with “Cartel Land” filmmaker Matthew Heineman serving as director. Hailing from Anonymous Content, “The Savant” is executive produced by David Levine and Garrett Kemble, as well as Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films and Alan Poul, Gibson and Heineman from Fifth Season.

