Jessica Chastain-Led Limited Series ‘The Savant’ Sets September Premiere | Photos

The eight-episode drama follows an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists before they act

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Jessica Chastain wearing glasses sits in a dark room with her face and the left side of her body partially illuminated
Jessica Chastain in "The Savant" (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ set a September premiere date for the Jessica Chastain-led limited series “The Savant.” The eight-episode drama will premiere with two episodes on Friday, Sept. 26. The remaining six episodes will release weekly on the service every Friday through Nov. 7.

The streamer also released first-look images for the series, which follows Chastain’s character, known as “The Savant” for her abilities as an undercover investigator. The Savant joins online hate groups in an effort to weed out individuals exhibiting extreme behavior and turn them in before they can commit acts of domestic violence.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and guest star Pablo Schreiber will also appear in the series.

A 2019 Cosmopolitan feature by Andrea Stanley titled “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” provides the basis for the series. In the article, Stanley notes that woman Chastain’s character is based on is “known to some in her field as the Savant because of her uncanny ability to suss out when, exactly, hate speech will morph into violent action.” Stanley serves as a consultant for the limited series.

Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards”) will write and serve as showrunner for the limited series. “Cartel Land” filmmaker Matthew Heineman will direct for Apple TV+.

From Anonymous Content, David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael executive produce for Freckle Films, alongside Alan Poul, Gibson and Heineman from Fifth Season.

You can view the two first-look images for “The Savant” below.

Jessica Chastain in "The Savant" (Courtesy of Apple TV+)
Jessica Chastain in “The Savant” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)
A woman sits at a table smiling, posing with a man to her right. Another man sits on her left
Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

