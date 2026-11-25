“H3 Podcast” host Ethan Klein apologized to his estranged wife and former co-host Hila Klein, their crew and audience on Tuesday, calling his extramarital affair “selfish, pathetic” and “surreal.”

In the lengthy Instagram post to his 1.4 million followers, Ethan described himself as “someone who is capable of lying and cheating and sneaking.”

One month prior, Hila publicly accused Ethan of cheating on her and lying to her for months. In response, the “H3 Podcast” crew posted on the show’s official Instagram account that they stood with Hila and would no longer continue “working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way.”

Ethan stepped away and Hila tried to launch a new show, but on Monday revealed she was abandoning the project.

“I’m so sorry to share that I’ve made the difficult decision to stop working on the new show,” Hila wrote on Instagram. “I truly tried with every ounce of strength I had to make this work, but after everything that has happened, I’ve come to realize that I can’t continue down this path while also giving myself the space I need to heal and protect my mental health.”

On Tuesday, Ethan expressed his sadness after learning the show was ending.

He opened by apologizing for his silence, and then to Hila, whom he said “the word ‘sorry’ likely has the weight of ash.” Ethan revealed they are co-parenting, and said Hila was “beyond graceful in her approach to me as her children’s father.”

Ethan then apologized to the crew and supported their efforts to continue after he stepped away. He did call out several unnamed crew members that shared “sensitive private information” online and in public statements, saying it made the future of the show more complex.

He did acknowledge Hila’s efforts in trying to make the show work, and that Hila “deserves absolutely no blame for the show falling apart.”

Ethan admitted that his involvement in the “H3 Podcast” had diminished to the point that he would show up to record and not know they day’s topic. He concluded by saying that starting over could “rekindle my passion and recapture the essence of what this show once was.”

He teased potentially hosting the podcast alone, making less frequent but high quality “passionate [sic] projects” or something totally different. However, he added he was “not ready” to pursue anything at this time.

“I need to spend more time focusing on my family and on myself, processing what I’ve done and why I’ve done it, so that if and when I return, it will be as someone wiser for their wear,” he added.

He concluded by thanking his fans and expressing his regret, saying he “let you down in a way you never expected possible.”

Hila did not publicly respond to her estranged husband’s post on Tuesday.