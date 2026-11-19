Hila Klein, the podcaster and estranged wife of “H3 Podcast” star Ethan Klein, made her return to YouTube Wednesday evening, issuing a tearful update a month after revealing his affair.

Hila, who co-hosted the “H3 Podcast” with Ethan, addressed fans in a video posted Wednesday evening, sharing how she was coping with their public split.

“As I’m sure you all know by now, about a month ago, I found out that my husband, Ethan Klein, has been having an affair for the last six months that I know of, possibly longer,” she said at the top of the video. “This is a person that I’ve been in a relationship with for 20 years, since I was 19. And I thought I knew him, more than anybody.”

At this moment, Hila began to choke back tears, noting this statement was “going to be hard” and that she didn’t know how she would “do this.”

“We built our career together, family, kids, the whole entire thing. And I always thought we would grow old together,” Hila continued. “When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me. And it was just like the floor just disappeared. All of a sudden, I realized that this person has been lying to me every single day.”

Hila then stated that Ethan’s actions went against “everything we’ve ever talked about” and “any morals that I thought he stood for.”

“I don’t know who is this person. I’m now divorcing Ethan,” she said. “I need to figure out what is my life going to look like? How do we co-parent when I can’t look at him or talk to him? Where am I going to live? What is going to happen to my career, my job, my employees who I’m responsible for?”

She added: “And while I’m dealing with shock and trauma, I also need to clean up his mess. I didn’t want to make this video. I didn’t want to make any of this public.”

According to Hila, she would’ve dealt with the situation in private, but that others involved “were telling a lot of people” about the affair. She defended that she was “basically forced” to speak out in order to avoid someone else telling her story.

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“And so I decided to go public and tell it in my own words because I’m just tired of being lied to, the gaslighting, the misinformation and I’m just not going to take that anymore. And now I’ve been silent since the first statement because we’ve been dealing with a lot of things,” she said, citing “a lot of legal aspects going on behind the scenes.”

“I’m not just a podcast host. I’m also the owner of the company. I’m responsible for the company and the employees. This is one of the main reasons I won’t be naming some of the people in this story,” she noted. “And honestly, if it was possible personally, I would also just never mention their name ever again.”

Throughout the rest of her 30-minute video, Hila then proceeded to detail her suspicions about the affair and how it all came to light.

Hila’s statement comes nearly a month after she publicly accused her husband of cheating on her and lying to her for months. In response, the “H3 Podcast” crew posted on the show’s official Instagram account that they stood with Hila and would no longer continue “working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way.”

Ethan responded by asking fans to “respect my family’s privacy” and to “not contact them looking for me or asking for their comments.”

The Klein couple began making online content together back in 2011, first through their H3H3 Productions YouTube channel. They then launched the “H3 Podcast” in 2016. The show’s YouTube channel currently boasts nearly 2.5 million subscribers.

A representative for Ethan did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.