Hila Klein, the podcaster and estranged wife of “H3 Podcast” star Ethan Klein, revealed she will not be moving forward with the planned new show following the break up of her marriage.

“I’m so sorry to share that I’ve made the difficult decision to stop working on the new show,” she wrote in a message posted to Instagram Monday. “I truly tried with every ounce of strength I had to make this work, but after everything that has happened, I’ve come to realize that I can’t continue down this path while also giving myself the space I need to heal and protect my mental health.”

She added: “Right now, I need to focus on myself, my healing and what’s best for me and my kids.”

As Hila went on, she noted how “devastated” she was by the decision, expressing her love for the H3 “community” that she and the team have “built together.”

“And I love the crew like my own family,” she wrote. “Walking away from something that has been such a huge part of my life is incredibly painful.”

“I will miss you all more than I can put into words,” she concluded. “Thank you for all the love and support over the years.”

Hila’s update came five days after she made her return to YouTube with an emotional, 30-minute video, where she discussed her estranged husband’s affair and how it all came to light.

“We built our career together, family, kids, the whole entire thing. And I always thought we would grow old together,” she said in the video update. “When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me. And it was just like the floor just disappeared. All of a sudden, I realized that this person has been lying to me every single day.”

The statement came nearly a month after she publicly accused her husband of cheating on her and lying to her for months. In response, the “H3 Podcast” crew posted on the show’s official Instagram account that they stood with Hila and would no longer continue “working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way.”

Ethan responded by asking fans to “respect my family’s privacy” and to “not contact them looking for me or asking for their comments.”

The Klein couple began making online content together back in 2011, first through their H3H3 Productions YouTube channel. They then launched the “H3 Podcast” in 2016. The show’s YouTube channel currently boasts nearly 2.5 million subscribers.