Vanity Fair released an eyebrow-raising exposé about Taylor Swift Monday, in which the singer was portrayed as both the victim and the victimizer.

In the article, titled “The Mastermind,” writer May Jeong detailed Swift’s rise to fame and America’s sweetheart persona while also sharing an alleged look at the pop star’s vengeful side. After speaking with 100 sources, Jeong’s story painted Swift –without naming her directly – as “punitive” and “truly Regina George” (the main bully from 2004’s “Mean Girls.”)

One anecdote in particular has gone viral, as it spotlighted an alleged former classmate of Swift’s, who appeared to take umbrage with the number of Uggs the “Ophelia” singer had in her youth.

“Arielle Peppers was a year behind The Star and sat on the other side of Skinner in Luyben’s class for multiple quarters,” the article read. “She remembers The Star coming to class in Ugg boots. Peppers had transferred from the nearby city of ReAding after her neighbor was stabbed in the neck. She asked her mother for a pair of the same boots. ‘Do you know how much they cost?’ her mother said.”

The article added: “A pair of Uggs amounted to half her single mother’s paycheck working variously at a bakery, at a dairy mill and as a caretaker. Peppers recalls The Star owning multiples of Uggs: ‘She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one.’”

Several readers pushed back on this particular anecdote being mentioned, with one calling it “an odd, flimsy piece of journalism.”

“This is such an odd, flimsy piece of journalism from VF,” one X user commented Monday. “The big shocking scoop is that Taylor Swift had three pairs of Ugg boots in high school.”

Another expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “This article was commissioned A YEAR AGO and the juiciest scoop they could come up with was … her having UGG boots in middle school ? oh Mother Tayresa,”

“My favorite part of this is when she interviews someone who allegedly knew Taylor in high school and still seems to be harboring a legitimate grudge over Taylor owning Uggs when her mom wouldn’t buy her any,” a third critic wrote.

“This article is hilariously bad,” a fourth noted on X. “I’ve worked on stories like this, and trust me, I know what this means. They couldn’t find ANYTHING on Taylor. Nothing.”

Meanwhile, a fifth sounded off, “I do not care about how a nearly 37 year old woman acted when she was a literal teenager and I think it’s bizarre that any of these people are still worrying about this.”

However, plenty of people were intrigued by the piece, with one noting, “Whatever you wanna make of this reporting style, it says so much that a universe of people are this terrified to speak about its subject.”

TheWrap reached out to representatives for Swift and Vanity Fair for comment.