‘Fire Country’ Star Diane Farr Leaves LA After 30 Years in Emotional Instagram: ‘Harder Than I Thought’

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“Fire Country” star Diane Farr documented her emotional final day in Los Angeles as she moved out of the city after 30 years.

The actress prided the city for raising her through different stages of her life. Though she’s not a born and raised Angeleno, she added that she “chose L.A.”

“I came here chasing a dream that I am still shocked worked out,” she wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. “I also got to raise babies in the sun and the mountains and enjoy this beautiful home and attend public schools?? Pinch me I’m overwhelmed by the blessings and hope, really hope I gave enough back.”

“L.A. will always be where my family is from,” she added.

Farr took her followers throughout her last day before moving herself and her three children to six different locations in three different moving trucks (“all leaving while I’m back at work tomorrow,” she wrote).

She shared glimpses of packing up furniture in her home and giving away her motorcycle away to a friend.

“And now comes the third act,” the 56-year-old said. “When I settle into whatever I’m supposed to be as a one.”

Farr clarified that the move isn’t permanent but more a break for now.

“We are just taking a hiatus now – a word I learned here – so we are letting the house go. But god damn this was harder than I thought,” she wrote. “To leave this house. To leave this dream, even if it is realized – and to leave home.”

Farr is best known for her role as Sharon Leone, the Cal Fire division chief and mother of lead character Bode Donovan, on “Fire Country.” She has starred on the show since 2022. Season 5 of the fire drama will return to CBS and Paramount+ on Oct. 9.