Nielsen Charts How Netflix Brought New Life to ‘Suits’ and ‘Fire Country’

It’s no secret that Netflix has the power to turn licensed titles into trending shows, from annual fall rewatches of “Gilmore Girls” to the “Suits” frenzy that sparked a resurgence for the legal drama and led to NBC greenlighting spinoff series “Suits LA.”

In Nielsen’s newest report, the measurement service charts the “Netflix effect” seen across shows like “Suits” and “Lucifer,” whose streaming viewership surpassed its original linear audience when they landed on the platform. The data also highlights CBS firefighter drama “Fire Country” and CW teen drama “Riverdale,” which both saw massive growth in audience awareness after landing on Netflix.