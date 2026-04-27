Gerry Conway, Comic Creator of The Punisher and Ms. Marvel, Dies at 73

Gerry Conway, an iconic comic book writer who created notable characters such as The Punisher, Ms. Marvel, Robin and Firestorm, has died at the age of 73.

Marvel Comics announced the news Monday through their official social media accounts.

“On behalf of his family, we are sad to share that Gerry Conway has passed away. Gerry was a tremendous icon in comics who shaped pop culture itself,” Marvel said. “He was a dear friend, partner and mentor, and our hearts are with his family and the millions he touched through his work.”

You can view the full post below:

On behalf of his family, we are sad to share that Gerry Conway has passed away. Gerry was a tremendous icon in comics who shaped pop culture itself. He was a dear friend, partner, and mentor, and our hearts are with his family and the millions he touched through his work. pic.twitter.com/jwUgdSdvnt — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) April 27, 2026

Conway first entered the comic book space in 1969 at the age of 16, penning a short horror story titled “Aaron Philips’ Photo Finish” in the DC Comics horror anthology book “House of Secrets” #81. He continued writing anthological stories for DC and Marvel Comics’ horror comics of the late ’60s and early ’70s before switching to superhero books following heroes like Ka-Zar and Daredevil.

At only age 19, Conway took over for Stan Lee as the writer of “The Amazing Spider-Man,” today undoubtedly the flagship series at Marvel Comics. It was during this run that Conway, alongside artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru, introduced the character of Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, a vigilante who went on to receive his own comic book series and has since been adapted many times over in film and television. This summer, Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Castle in the Disney+ special “The Punisher: One Last Kill” and make his big-screen debut in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Conway’s time on “The Amazing Spider-Man” also featured one of the book’s most influential storylines: “The Night Gwen Stacy Died.” This two-issue story, penned by Conway with art by Gil Kane and John Romita, sees the Green Goblin abduct Spider-Man’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy and throw her off the George Washington Bridge. Despite successfully catching her with a web, Spider-Man can’t save from Gwen, who apparently dies from whiplash. This story was highly influential on the comic book industry, effectively ending the Silver Age of the ’50s and ’60s and kickstarting the darker Bronze Age of the ’70s and ’80s. He and John Buscema would also introduce the hero Ms. Marvel in her own title at the company.

Over at DC, Conway made similarly impactful contributions, introducing the second Robin, Jason Todd, in “Batman #357” (art by Don Newton and Alfredo Alcala) as well as the superhero Firestorm in his own title (art by Al Milgrom) and Batman villain Killer Croc in “Detective Comics #523” (art by Newton and Gene Colan).

Conway also penned the first Marvel/DC superhero crossover, “Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century,” with art by Andru and Dick Giordano. These characters recently met again in two more Spider-Man/Superman crossovers, the latter of which released Wednesday.

Conway announced in 2022 that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but later declared in 2023 that he was cancer-free.