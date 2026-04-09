First Trailer for Marvel’s ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ Sees Frank Castle Grapple With His Past for Peace

The first trailer for Marvel’s next special presentation released on Monday, and Frank Castle appears to once again be going through it.

The footage opens on Frank (Jon Bernthal) seemingly dealing with hallucinations of his friend Curtis Hoyle (a returning Jason R. Moore), and memories of his past with his family, and dealing with chaos in the city. He’s as lethal as ever, though he really doesn’t seem to want to be anymore.

Per the official synopsis, “In the special, Frank searches for meaning beyond revenge, when an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.”

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Bernthal returns as The Punisher once more, but also serves as co-writer on the special. “The Punisher: One Last Kill” is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who co-wrote the script with Bernthal.

The special is set to premiere on May 12 at 6pm PT, exclusively on Disney+, just one week after the season 2 finale of “Daredevil: Born Again.” Presumably, this takes place some time after Frank is freed from Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) cages at the end of “Daredevil: Born Again” season one, but the exact timeline remains unclear.

“One Last Kill” marks the third television special from Disney+, following “Werewolf by Night” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special. It’s unclear if “One Last Kill” will stand purely on its own, or tee up Bernthal’s arc in this summer’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” in which he’ll star opposite Tom Holland.

You can watch the full trailer for “The Punisher: One Last Kill” in the video above.