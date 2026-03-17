Jon Bernthal Apologizes for Offending Fans With Aggressive Anti-Nap Stance: ‘Honestly, That Got Away From Me’ | Video

Jon Bernthal addressed the social media dust-up his hardline anti-nap stance stirred last summer when he said he doesn’t “trust people who take naps.”

On Tuesday’s episode of “Hot Ones Versus” with his “The Bear” co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach — whom he’s slated to star with on Broadway in “Dog Day Afternoon,” opening March 30 — Bernthal was dared to turn to the camera and apologize to the fans he offended with his 2025 comments.

“I’m really sorry about that. And honestly, that got away from me,” Bernthal, ever-goodnatured, said. “I’ve got nothing against you if you nap — I just don’t really do that and I don’t really have time for it.”

The apology then veered off course a bit, but he eventually brought it home.

“I feel like you probably — I’m sorry — I feel like you probably do have something better to do than nap, but I’m sorry,” he said. “And I don’t hold it against you at all.”

Moss-Bachrach teased that he’s “going to catch Jon napping some time in the next few months” of their Broadway run. He promised to film it.

“Won’t happen,” Bernthal insisted.

As far as his own take on napping, Moss-Bachrach said he loves it. “I wish I could nap more than I do.”

Bernthal’s hot take against naps went viral last year when he expressed disdain for the practice on his “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast.

Social media fan cam edits of all the recent times Bernthal has spoken out against naps show the actor denouncing a “grown ass man” taking a nap while “the whole world’s moving.”

“That’s for the f–king birds, man,” Bernthal said in one edit.

The social clips are still racking up comments as recently as this week, with one user jokingly responding three days ago, “Sounds like someone who needs a nap.”

“Bro slept through something important once,” posited another on Sunday.

Watch Bernthal’s full “Hot Ones Versus” appearance in the video below.