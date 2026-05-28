Helen Mirren Accosted in London Streets as ‘Evil Zionist Bitch’ in Viral Video

Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford get confronted by a pro-Palestine man on the streets of London in a video going viral on social media as of Thursday morning.

“And there’s Helen Mirren, the avowed Zionist. She’s said, ‘Israel should last forever because of the Holocaust,’” the person behind the camera can be heard. “And she was very happy the Palestinians’ houses were gone. You put the post up, you evil old bag. You’re an evil Zionist bitch. And you as well, f–k you all.”

In the clip, Hackford responds, “Oh, f–k off.”

TheWrap has reached out to the 80-year-old actress’ team for further comment.

“I believe in Israel, in the existence of Israel, and I believe Israel has to go forward into the future, for the rest of eternity,” Mirren said in 2023 while promoting her film, “Golda.” “I believe in Israel because of the Holocaust.”

“I witnessed things that were wrong,” she added of visiting Israel. “I saw Arabs being thrown out of their houses in Jerusalem. But it was just the extraordinary magical energy of a country just beginning to put its roots in the ground. It was an amazing time to be here.”

While not Jewish herself, the Oscar winner also supported Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision 2026 as part of a celebrity-backed open letter last month.

“We have been shocked and disappointed to see some members of the entertainment community calling for Israel to be banished from the Contest for responding to the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust … to punish Israel would be an inversion of justice,” the message stated. “We believe that unifying events such as singing competitions are crucial to help bridge our cultural divides and unite people of all backgrounds through their shared love of music.”

“The annual Eurovision Song Contest embodies this unifying spirit. Every year, millions of people across Europe and around the world join in a massive display of cultural exchange and celebration of music,” it continued. “Those who are calling for Israel’s exclusion are subverting the spirit of the Contest and turning it from a celebration of unity into a tool of politics.”