For the first time in its 100-year history, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed. But longtime “Today” host Hoda Kotb is choosing to look on the bright side of things.

“It’s OK, because guess what? We waited 100 years for this parade, we’re going to wait two more days,” she told Seth Meyers Wednesday night on “Late Night.” “We’re going to have it on Saturday. It’s going to be a beautiful, sun-splashed day.”

“What was happening [Thursday] was not going to be fun,” Kotb continued. “The winds were like tropical storm force. There are a bunch of kids who were marching and people with the balloons.”

Meyers, however, admitted he would have gladly watched that disaster unfold.

“I will say, it sounds really fun to watch. Crazy winds, floats going everywhere, kids’ trumpets just being whipped away. I mean, it’s a missed opportunity. Safety first,” he joked. “I need a couple more data points before I decide climate change is real, but keep going.”

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“Here’s the deal: The people preparing this 100-year parade have been working tirelessly for a year plus. The musical acts are incredible. Everything. So imagine spending all that time painting every little bit of every float, wondering if the float is going to fly away somewhere,” Kotb explained. “The good news is, to me, I’m like relieved. Saturday is going to be amazing. Everybody’s still hanging out. Yeah, we’re going to watch it anyway.”

“Then during the parade piece that’s usually on [Thursday], guess what? We’re going to watch an old parade. And you won’t know the difference,” she added. “By the way, parades are amazing.”

Elsewhere in their interview, Kotb detailed how NBC weatherman Al Roker typically breaks the bad news to his peers — like he did in this instance. And don’t miss the rescheduled 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Saturday on NBC.