James Gunn Claps Back at Fan Asking ‘Who the F–k Asked for a Clayface Movie’

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James Gunn clapped back at a Threads user who was wondering why DC was focusing on a “Clayface” movie.

One Threads user asked the simple question “who the f–k asked for a Clayface movie” in a recent post. It’s doubtful they thought Gunn – director of “Superman” and DC Studios co-chief – would respond with an answer. He kept his answer quick and sharp by asking why literally any movie gets made.

“Who tf asked for ‘Back to the Future’? ‘Casablanca’? ‘There’s Something About Mary’? ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’? ‘Fury Road’? ‘Weapons’? ‘The Matrix’?” the DC studio head asks. “Although it may seem like it, Hollywood isn’t a place where the only way to make a movie is the public voting on what IP they want to see that they’ve seen countless times before.”

He added: “Sometimes someone — in this case initially Mike Flanagan and then James Watkins and Hossein Amini — were inspired by a relatively little known fictional character and crafted what I believe is a very special story around that character. I’d take that inspiration a thousand times over some writer trying to make a buck by writing a listless screenplay about a majorly popular character he or she has no passion or feel for.”

Gunn has made a habit of defending his growing DC film universe – both when fans ask questions and when the actors he’s cast in them make his life harder on social media. Last week Frank Grillo, who played Rick Flag Sr. in “Superman” and “Peacemaker” posted a picture on social media that implied Adria Arjona had actually been cast as Wonder Woman – a long-running fan theory. Fans took this as a form of confirmation and Gunn had to trek back to social media to do damage control.

“It’s Frank reposting somebody because it has his photo in it and he loves himself,” Gunn wrote. “I can assure you Frank doesn’t know who Adria is playing in the DCU and whether or not she has any sort of incredibly small cameo in ‘MoT’ or not. People have been making wayyyyyyyyyyy too much of this.”

“Clayface” is the next film from Gunn’s tenure as co-chief of the studio after “Supergirl” earlier this year and “Lanterns” on HBO. It arrives in theaters on Oct. 23 and stars Tom Rhys Harries as the titular Batman villain.