Jared Leto Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 4 Women in BBC Doc, Including Statutory Rape

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Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women in the new BBC doc, “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.” The alleged instances are said to have occurred when the women were teenagers between 2002 and 2016.

The most heinous accusations were from a then-17-year-old, who claimed the Oscar-winning actor invited her to a “dingy, gross” Las Vegas motel in 2002, kissed her and used her hand to masturbate himself while in the shower; and another then-17-year-old, who accused him of statutory rape at his home in California after a Thirty Seconds to Mars show in 2006.

Additionally, a then-19-year-old accused the singer of threatening sexual assault in a London hotel room following his band’s show at the O2 arena in 2013; while a then-16-year-old recalled receiving sexually explicit phone calls from the actor, ultimately leading to an NDA that she says she did not sign.

“Age is just a number, and anyway, we’re in Europe,” Leto is accused of telling the then-19-year-old (who told him she was 17), before allegedly warning her she’d wake up “with a dick in her ass” if she slept on a chaise lounge in the hotel room.

Altogether, 10 women were featured in the documentary, with nine of them speaking out publicly for the first time. “This was 25 years ago … he has gotten away with it,” one alleged victim said, while another added: “There is no well-adjusted man in his 30s who’s going to look at a teenager and think … ‘She would be a great partner.’”

Leto’s team did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Leto, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014, was accused of inappropriate conduct by nine women in an Air Mail article in 2025. The actor and musician “expressly denied” those accusations at the time.

The actor starred in Disney’s “Tron: Ares” and Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe” following the 2025 accusations but kept a low profile, doing little-to-no press for either film.

Rumors about Leto’s behavior toward young and underage women go back to at least 2005, when the New York Post published a story that began, “Jared Leto likes ’em young.”