‘7th Heaven’ Star Jeremy London Fires Back at ‘Homeless’ Reports, Calls Celebrity News ‘Stupid’

Jeremy London, best known for his roles in “Party of Five,” “7th Heaven” and “Mallrats,” denied being “homeless” after celebrity media outlets picked up his social media posts expressing concerns about his housing and employment situation.

Specifically, after People Magazine posted an article Friday, titled “7th Heaven Star Jeremy London Asks for Help Finding a ‘Job and Home’: ‘I’m Not Ok,’” the actor took to X to clarify that he’s not at risk of being unhoused.

“Guys… I have a condo in Florida. People mag out here making me look homeless,” he wrote Friday evening. “I was just in shock from by [sic] boss’ behavior and didn’t want to have to go back to Florida. Jesus, they really have nothing else to report on.”

He followed up this post with a message about celebrity news in general, writing, “Being a celebrity of any kind is so stupid. Our tweets should not be news.”

“I promise you this was blown out of proportion,” London further assured in the comments of an E! News article about his posts. “I have a condo in Florida. I just didn’t want to leave PA because I fell in love with it. I was definitely sad and in shock. But I’m not destitute. Apologies for confusing wording in the moment.

Despite London’s criticism of the news coverage, his X posts sparked concern from fans, especially after he wrote on Thursday: “Guys… my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis and I may be losing my job and home… This can’t be happening again.”

“If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know,” he added. “I love working a real job on top of acting. I’m a good person. Why does this keep happening to me?? I’m not ok.”

In one reply to an X follower, who expressed surprise at his situation since he was such a “busy actor,” London commented, “I wish this was true. It’s why I try to keep other jobs. Most actors starve otherwise.”

London is not the first actor to ask for help while speaking out about the state of the industry. In fact, back in August, David Krumholtz shared that he was taking an “indefinite break” from acting and planned to pursue “a higher calling.”

“Ain’t over, rather, redefining my terms,” he wrote at the time. “Hoping to find a new, more rewarding passion. Me, my product, and I mentality is not working anymore. I want to try to be of service. No crystal ball.”

Actor Jack Haven, known for their work in “Atypical,” “I Saw the TV Glow” and “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” made headlines in September with their plea for work as they risked not qualifying for the SAG-AFTRA health insurance. “The Princess Diaries” alum Heather Matarazzo made a similar comment, noting many actors were in “the same boat right now.”

“I remember a time when we didn’t have to earn a minimum to qualify for insurance,” Matarazzo wrote. “Glad to see that Jack has gotten an offer that will let them to qualify for 2027.”

In October, SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin responded to the outcry, sharing in a speech, “The bottom line is that no agreement can make studios produce more or make audiences watch. But what we can do, what your union can do and is doing, is to use every bit of leverage we have to make sure working performers have a place in whatever this industry becomes.”

He added: “We know what you’re up against because you’ve told us. Your experiences do reach the people you elect, and they shape what we do.”