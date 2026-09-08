Jim Geoghan, ‘Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ Co-Creator, Dies at 79

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“The Suit Life of Zack & Cody” co-creator and executive producer Jim Geoghan died at 79, his daughter Genevieve Geoghan confirmed to media.

The Disney Channel executive producer was 79. He died in his home in Los Angeles Sunday. No cause of death has been revealed.

He is best known for co-creating “The Suit Life of Zack & Cody” with Danny Kallis, which launched the careers of the Sprouse twins, Cole and Dylan, as well as Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song and more.

The Disney Channel series ran from 2005 to 2008 for three seasons and earned Geoghan two Emmy nominations in 2007 and 2008 for Outstanding Children’s Program. A sequel series “The Suite Life on Deck,” which ran from 2008 to 2011, followed the twins as they went to a high school on a cruise ship.

He also executive produced the Disney Channel India spinoff of the show “The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir.”

Geoghan previously wrote and produced for sitcoms including “Three’s Company,” “Family Matters,” “Silver Spoons,” “The Facts of Life,” “Boys Will Be Boys,” “Sanford,” “The Van Dyke Show” and more.

Geoghan also wrote for the stage. His play “Only Kidding,” set in the world of standup comedy, opened Off Broadway at the American Jewish Theater in 1988 before transferring to the Westside Arts Theater. It ran for 500 performances and was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards. His play “Light Sensitive” premiered at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego and has been produced over 40 times across the United States.

He began his career in the 1970s in standup comedy as part of the trio Divided We Stand. Geoghan performed at clubs across New York City, including the Improvisation Cafe, The Bitter End, Catch A Rising Star and The Bottom Line.

He is survived by his wife and his daughter Genevieve.