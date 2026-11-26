Just like American families do around the Thanksgiving table, Jimmy Fallon touched on all the hot topics in his Wednesday night “Tonight Show” monologue — including GTA VI, the nationwide airline grounding and, of course, President Donald Trump.
“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, Happy Thanksgiving. Right now, some of you are excited to see family, while the rest of you are like, ‘Come on FAA, do your thing. Come on! You know what to do,’” the NBC late night host began. “Thanksgiving is the best. There’s nothing quite like watching your family gather around and play Grand Theft Auto together.”
“Tomorrow’s Thanksgiving, but tonight is Drinksgiving. This is when a lot of people hit up their hometown bars to see old friends. It’s basically an entire bar filled with people saying, ‘Well, someone’s Ozempic didn’t take,’” Fallon continued. “Meanwhile, I read that, because of high gas prices, fewer Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving compared to last year. Now, we all know this is going to upset a lot of moms out there, so we put together a handy guide for moms. These are phrases that they can use to show that they’re totally OK with their kids skipping Thanksgiving.”
Following that bit, the comedian then explained how he thinks Trump plans on celebrating the holiday down in Florida: “I saw that President Trump is celebrating Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. At Mar-a-Lago, Thanksgiving is a little different. They bake one turkey, deep fry another, and the last one they just throw in the tanning bed for six hours.”
Plus, Fallon will be back on the air Thursday night for a special NFL post-game show with Justin Timberlake.
Meanwhile, Trump notably did not mention any of his regular late night adversaries in his Thanksgiving message on Thursday, instead aiming his ire at murderers, drug dealers, criminals, reporters, the Radical Far Left and “the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job.”