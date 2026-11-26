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Just like American families do around the Thanksgiving table, Jimmy Fallon touched on all the hot topics in his Wednesday night “Tonight Show” monologue — including GTA VI, the nationwide airline grounding and, of course, President Donald Trump.

“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, Happy Thanksgiving. Right now, some of you are excited to see family, while the rest of you are like, ‘Come on FAA, do your thing. Come on! You know what to do,’” the NBC late night host began. “Thanksgiving is the best. There’s nothing quite like watching your family gather around and play Grand Theft Auto together.”