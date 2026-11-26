President Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with a characteristically cynical message on Truth Social, giving thanks to both American patriots and quite a few of his other usual suspects.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT,” Trump began his social media post. “Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.”

“Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left,” he continued. “Those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work.”

His lengthy post then got even more pointed, calling out Somalis in Minnesota, as well as the “murderers, drug dealers and criminals” he’s had deported since returning to the White House.

“I want to thank the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance,” Trump wrote. “These are wonderful American ‘citizens,’ and should be allowed to stay in our Country, and celebrate Thanksgiving with us. The others should be thrown out, immediately, thereby saving the Great State of Minnesota, which has no chance if they are allowed to stay.”

“I want to commiserate with those Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption, and are upset with me because I took time out of my very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House,” he added. “It hasn’t been properly painted, or taken care of, for years. I felt strongly that, after being built in 1792, it was time to fix up the White House which is, after all, a primary symbol of our Country. Today, it has never looked better, and will soon have the Ballroom that Presidents have sought for over 150 years.”

“Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers. They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE,” Trump concluded. “But Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!”