Just like the rest of the world, “Grand Theft Auto VI” mania has taken over the fictional town of South Park.

The Nov. 25 episode of the animated comedy opened with a montage of empty businesses and schools, as all the townspeople are home playing “GTA VI,” the video game that shattered sales records earlier this week.

After a power outage freezes their games, they convene upon the city hall and take their anger out on Mayor McDaniels.

“Do you have ANY idea how Grand Theft Auto 6 works?” Officer Johnson shouts out from the angry mob. “If it shuts off while it’s saving or during a mission, you lose everything!”

“We know that. We know,” McDaniels responds. “But the problem is, our town’s electrical systems are just very old and run down.”

Her response echoes the real-life response Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy made during the system outage that grounded all domestic flights in the United States earlier in November.

“Mayor, what about the rumor you’ve made deals with billionaires, allowing them to build data centers here, and that’s what’s draining our power,” another angry citizen asks.

McDaniels deflects and flees the podium after being pelted by video game controllers and garbage.

Later, she’s seen talking to the billionaires behind Weenietown AI Factory.

“Stop doing so much AI, what is wrong with you,” she yells over the phone.

A mob of angry townspeople led by Darryl Weathers burst into her office.

“You gotta be honest with us,” Weathers demands. “Are all these power outages because of cyberattacks by the Chinese?”

“Yes, you figured it out,” McDaniels lies. “It’s definitely cyberattacks by the Chinese.”

“Oh we knew it,” Weathers replies. “And that can only mean one thing: someone in this town is a Chinese spy.”

The mob then sets out for the Asian massage parlor run by Mr. Kim, whom they believe is the spy, and chaos ensues.

Of course, cyberattacks and Chinese spies have dominated news headlines lately, with banks and other infrastructures coming under attack.

And even President Trump became involved in a Chinese spy scandal when Jensen Huang resigned, and was later reinstated as, Nvidia’s CEO after a woman he reportedly was in an extramarital affair with was a Chinese spy.

The other arc in the Thanksgiving week episode is the return of Kenny, but we won’t spoil that for you.

“South Park” airs Wednesday nights on Comedy Central and streams next day on Paramount+.