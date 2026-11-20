Grand Theft Auto VI generated an estimated $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales worldwide, according to Rockstar Games, which says the latest installment in its blockbuster franchise has set a new record for the biggest entertainment launch in history.

The company said Friday that the game also sold 32.5 million units before its release, setting a new record across platforms. The figures are based on company estimates through the end of the day Nov. 19.

The launch follows widespread critical acclaim, with the game earning a 99 score on Metacritic. Grand Theft Auto VI became available Thursday through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store and retailers worldwide.

“It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,” Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games, said in a statement. “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game follows Jason and Lucia, a couple whose plans for an easy score go awry, drawing them into a conspiracy across the state. The story returns players to Vice City, Rockstar’s fictionalized version of Miami.

The release comes 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold nearly 235 million units, according to Rockstar. The broader Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold nearly 480 million units. The company’s other major franchise, Red Dead Redemption, has sold nearly 118 million units worldwide.

Rockstar, a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, also developed the Grand Theft Auto series’ previous entries, including “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto IV.

The record shattered not only the video game space but the entertainment space as a whole. For comparison the totals for other popular entertainment properties in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” ($2.5 billion), Swift’s Eras Tour ($2 billion) and the Broadway gross of “Hamilton” ($1.2 billion), according to the Wall Street Journal.

Grand Theft Auto VI generated an estimated $2.36 billion in pre-sales ahead of its Nov. 19 launch, with 24.5 million copies sold, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The figures make it the year’s best-selling video game and the first to surpass $2 billion in pre-launch sales alone. More than $1.1 billion of that total came in the final week before release, as anticipation drove a surge in purchases.

In addition to its all-time-high pre-sale totals, GTA VI is projected to make another $10 billion over the course of its lifetime. The game is estimated to have cost over $1 billion to develop, making it the most expensive title in the history of the gaming industry.

Its record-breaking numbers will come as little surprise to the GTA fans that eagerly awaited its latest installment. GTA VI comes 13 years after its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013, and anticipation surrounding the game has been so high for so long that its release has been projected to make a tangible impact on the American economy.

Economists estimated heading into this week that 1.5 million people would end up missing work to play GTA VI, a number projected to cost the U.S. around $1 billion in productivity alone.

Fortunately for the franchise’s anxious fans out there, GTA VI has been met with welcoming arms by both video game critics and casual gamers. The game’s reviews have leaned positive, with some calling it a “masterpiece.” Social media has also been flooded in recent days with videos of gamers excitedly diving into GTA VI for the first time.