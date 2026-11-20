Grand Theft Auto 6 made $2.36 billion in pre-sales prior to launch day on Nov. 19 and pre-sold 24.5 million copies.

Those numbers make GTA VI the best-selling video game of the year and the first game ever to make over $2 billion in pre-sale revenue alone. The game had already made over $1 billion in pre-sales prior to this week. However, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the game earned $1.1 billion in additional pre-sale revenue in the final seven days leading up to its launch on Thursday, as consumers purchased it in droves ahead of release day.

GTA VI’s final $2.4 billion in cumulative pre-order revenue caps off a hot pre-sale run for the Rockstar Games blockbuster. The game raked in $300 million in its first week of pre-sales, already more than most video games make in pre-orders, and had passed $400 million in pre-sale revenue by week six.

In case all of that was not impressive enough, GTA VI broke the all-time pre-sales record of $709 million three weeks before its launch date. It went on to completely double its previous pre-order numbers over its final 10 pre-launch days. Sensor Tower reports that 75% of the game’s pre-sales were bought by PlayStation users, while only 25% were purchased by Xbox players.

In addition to its all-time-high pre-sale totals, GTA VI is projected to make another $10 billion over the course of its lifetime. The game is estimated to have cost over $1 billion to develop, making it the most expensive title in the history of the gaming industry.

Its record-breaking numbers will come as little surprise to the GTA fans that eagerly awaited its latest installment. GTA VI comes 13 years after its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013, and anticipation surrounding the game has been so high for so long that its release has been projected to make a tangible impact on the American economy.

Economists estimated heading into this week that 1.5 million people would end up missing work to play GTA VI, a number projected to cost the U.S. around $1 billion in productivity alone.

Fortunately for the franchise’s anxious fans out there, GTA VI has been met with welcoming arms by both video game critics and casual gamers. The game’s reviews have leaned positive, with some calling it a “masterpiece.” Social media has also been flooded in recent days with videos of gamers excitedly diving into GTA VI for the first time.