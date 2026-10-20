Jenna Ortega Is Still ‘Jealous’ Her ‘Wednesday’ Foster Chinchillas Got Adopted by Someone Else: ‘Good for Them’

Jenna Ortega revealed on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that she is jealous of the person who ended up adopting the three chinchillas she fostered while filming “Wednesday” in Ireland.

During her conversation with Meyers, Ortega spoke about her dog, Twigs, who actually goes by a number of different names because “nothing really suits her.” Meyers noted that Ortega adopted the dog from a pet shelter she visited in Ireland while she was working on “Wednesday.”

Twigs is not the only animal Ortega welcomed into her home in Ireland, though. The actress also fostered three chinchillas during her “Wednesday” Season 2 stint. However, when Meyers asked if she went back to reconnect with the three chinchillas during the “Wednesday” Season 3 shoot, Ortega said she couldn’t.

“Someone adopted them,” she said with a hint of barely concealed bitterness. When Meyers noted she seems “angry” about that update, Ortega relented, “It’s good for them, and it’s not the point of fostering. So if they’re happy…”

“You get really jealous!” Ortega added, explaining, “A lot of my friends, they started off fostering their dogs and then, you know, adopted them [because] how can you let go?”

The “Wednesday” star noted that she could not continue fostering the three chinchillas because she had to “leave the country” and they needed to stay in Ireland. During her time with them, though, Ortega named them Alma, Donal and Basil, and said that she would have brought the three chinchillas back to America with her if that had been an option.

“You could be reading a book, and one would be sitting on your shoulder. It was amazing,” Ortega explained, telling the “Late Night” audience, “Look into chinchillas. They are nocturnal, so if you need to sleep at night, you will hear them, like, breaking stuff in the other room and running.”

“Okay, great. I’m very glad you put in the reason none of us should do this right at the end,” Meyers joked in response. “Literally, I was about to get on chinchilla.com, and I’m like, ‘Hold on. Cancel order.’”

You can check out Ortega’s full “Late Night” appearance in the video above.