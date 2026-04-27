Megyn Kelly Drags Jimmy Kimmel’s Melania Trump ‘Widow’ Joke: ‘You’d Think He Would Have Learned’ | Video

Megyn Kelly dragged Jimmy Kimmel for his joke about Melania Trump becoming a widow – which took on a whole new energy after the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host slammed the late night host for never missing “a moment to be crass” after Kimmel made a joke at a mock WHCD Thursday where he claimed Melania had the “glow of an expectant widow.” She wondered how Kimmel had not learned his lesson after he was briefly taken off the air last September for jokes made following Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“You would think he would have learned, after making light of the Charlie Kirk assassination, suggesting that the guy who did it, Tyler Robinson, who’s been accused of doing it, is MAGA,” Kelly said. “That led to his show getting pulled off the air for five days, and then they turned him into Rosa Parks on the left.”

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She added: “For this guy to get up there and say she’s ‘got the glow of an expectant widow,’ like how insensitive can you be? Honestly, Donald Trump, he’s got children, he’s got grandchildren. He does have a wife, and he has millions of people who love him. And the ‘glow of an expectant widow.’ How sick are you? Truly the left and the de-sensitivity that they’re trying to create in people to the thought of political violence is truly pernicious. It’s a force for evil in this country, and he doubles and triples and quadruples down on it every other week.”

Both President Trump and the First Lady called for ABC to fire Kimmel after the monologue started recirculating in the wake of the WHCD attack. Both were strongly in support of the late-night host being let go from the show for the second time in seven months.

“Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” Melania Trump wrote in an X post. “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.”

President Donald Trump echoed his wife’s sentiment Monday morning in a Truth Social Post saying, that Kimmel should be “immediately fired” by ABC. He added that “this is something far beyond the pale.”

“Balls in your court, ABC,” Kelly finished. “You’re not gonna be able to ignore this. You are not gonna be able to ignore both the President AND the First Lady. She’s even more powerful than he is in this particular moment on this particular issue, speaking out. We’ll see. Balls in your court, do the right thing.”

You can watch the full “The Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.