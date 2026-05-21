Megyn Kelly Torches Jimmy Fallon’s Attempt to Get Political: ‘I Disapprove on Every Level’ | Video

Megyn Kelly was not happy with Jimmy Fallon’s recent attempt to get political on his late night show.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host targeted “The Tonight Show” head for going after Donald Trump in a new song bit. Fallon has traditionally stayed out of politics — especially in comparison to his fellow late-night hosts, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers — but finally turned his eyes on the president on Wednesday night. And it’s safe to say that Kelly did not approve.

“Back to Jimmy Fallon, who is far less political than Seth Meyers, or is he?” Kelly said. “Look where he went. This is Wednesday night. This is last night. This is Jimmy Fallon, who may be starting to think he can fill the shoes of Stephen Colbert.”

Kelly then played the clip from Fallon’s Wednesday night show. In classic fashion for “The Tonight Show” host, he put his new attacks on Trump to a little rhyme and song.

Fallon sang: “Trump had sued the IRS for $10 billion. What a mess. Trump controls the DOJ. Told them make it go my way. So he got immunity. No more audits. OMG. He’s so happy. Lol. Popping bottles like Kash Patel. DJT says DOJ. Is it illegal? IDK. DJT stops IRS. Is that sketchy? Why yes. Trump says NBD. Okay. If FBI is MIA, Trump says, ‘Okay, BRB, I got to watch the UFC.’”

After the clip played, Kelly made it clear she was disgusted by the choice from the late-night host.

“Oh my god… That should’ve come with a viewer warning,” Kelly said. “I was recoiling. I disapprove on every level.”

Kelly’s guest Stu Burguiere expressed a similar sentiment, adding, “That is the worst thing I’ve ever seen … I’m sort of angry at you, honestly, for even showing that.”

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Watch the full commentary above.

Fallon showing a bit of his political teeth this week lines up with Colbert’s final episodes on “The Late Show.” The late-night staple comes to a close Thursday night after it was announced last year that CBS wasn’t just moving on from Colbert, but ending the entire show – which had been a late-night institution for decades. Fallon even appeared on a few of Colbert’s last episodes along with Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver, reuniting their “Strike Force Five” group.