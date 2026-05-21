Kimmel Says ‘Don’t Ever Watch’ CBS Again After Colbert’s Final Show | Video

Jimmy Kimmel is airing a rerun on Thursday night in order to make room for Stephen Colbert’s final episode of “The Late Show.” So on Wednesday night, he instructed his ABC audience to tune in to CBS for the impending series finale.

“We will be off tomorrow night out of respect for our colleague and friend Stephen Colbert, and the writers, producers and staff and crew at ‘The Late Show,’ whose final show on CBS airs opposite ours,” Kimmel began his monologue. “I think you know how I feel about the fact that they’re being pushed out. I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight — although, I know they probably won’t.”

“But that being said, I think it is most important to congratulate Stephen and the team at ‘The Late Show’ for all the great work over the last 11 years and all the great work they will continue to do in other venues, I have no doubt,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host added. “Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them. It was nothing like the old days of late-night. I always loved being on Stephen’s show. I loved having him on ours. I hope we’re able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible.”

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“And on behalf of everyone at our show, we want to say to everyone at your show: It has been a pleasure to work alongside you. I will be watching tomorrow night,” he continued. “I hope that those of you who watch our show will also tune in to CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again, but watch tomorrow night to wish Stephen and our friends at ‘The Late Show’ a fond farewell.”

“OK. Now let’s talk about the asshole who forced them off the air,” Kimmel then stated as he spent the rest of the segment lampooning President Donald Trump.

Colbert and Kimmel were previously joined by their fellow “Strike Force Five” hosts — Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver — on the CBS late night show last week to say goodbye.

“The Late Show” is set to end on Thursday night after nearly 33 years on the air. It will be replaced by Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed” on Friday.