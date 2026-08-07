Megyn Kelly Torches Whoopi Goldberg Over Comments About Her ‘The View’ Salary: ‘She’s a Fool’

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Megyn Kelly tore into Whoopi Goldberg over “The View” co-host’s recent comments about her salary for the ABC talk show, suggesting the remarks made her look like “a fool.”

During Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative commentator addressed Goldberg’s viral salary comments, in which she claimed fans “would be shocked” by the size of her paycheck.

“Speaking of people in our industry, Whoopi Goldberg would like you to know she gets a huge paycheck, huge over at ‘The View,’ but she’s still just a common person who works for a living,” Kelly said at the start of the segment. “I’m not sure where she’s going with this, but let’s listen together.”

After playing the footage of Goldberg’s comments, which occurred on Tuesday’s “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast, Kelly admitted she actually couldn’t tell if the “View” co-host was suggesting her salary was massive or too small.

“I can’t totally tell there. She’s suggesting it’s incredibly large or incredibly small,” Kelly said. “But Yashar Ali, independent journalist, is reporting that he did reporting on Whoopi not long ago and she was getting paid $6 million a year.”

“So, if she’s lamenting it’s too strong… [or] it’s too low, she’s a fool,” she continued. “And if she’s bragging that it’s too big, she’s unlikable. I mean, either way, this is not a great comment.”

As Kelly went on, she laid into Goldberg suggesting “she understands the plight of working people” and for framing herself as “just a working girl.” On Goldberg’s claim that she knows it’s “hard out there” for people, Kelly sounded off: “I don’t think she does know. I don’t think she knows a thing.”

Later on in the episode, Kelly theorized that Goldberg was “not in the poor house,” adding, “I think she’s doing just fine. But I guess thinks she’s entitled to more. I would I would beg to differ. I mean, just the ratings of that show do not support paying her anymore.”

A representative for Goldberg did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Watch Kelly’s full commentary above.