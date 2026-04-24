Melissa McCarthy dressed up as an elderly woman so she could sneak onto the “Law & Order: SVU” set without its star, Mariska Hargitay, knowing. The comedian was set to appear as a guest star on the hit legal drama, but it was kept a secret until the day of filming.

“It’s 6 a.m. We are on our way to ‘SVU’ to surprise Mariska; she does not know we’re coming and doing a little part in it today, everyone has been sneaking around behind boss lady’s back lovingly,” McCarthy said in an Instagram video on Thursday, as she explained her plot — fully done up in her old lady costume.

“I didn’t want her to see me coming in and ruin the surprise … but I can’t wait to see if it works,” she said.

Watch the clip below.

And it absolutely did. After strutting out of her car and into the studio, she switched into her wardrobe for the episode and walked onto set where she greeted a stunned Hargitay.

“Holy mother of Christ! Are you f—king kidding me? Oh my God, you didn’t tell me?” Hargitay said as they embraced one another in a hug.

“You’re very hard to trick,” McCarthy replied.

“I can’t believe it,” Hargitay said.

Not long after their laughs, the actresses playfully acted out a scene in which Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, arrests McCarthy.

“I’m going to ask you to turn around,” Hargitay said.

“Gladly,” McCarthy said. “I’ve been thinking about this for years. I would not be a good prisoner.”

After the video was published, Hargitay commented and said the surprise was “worth the wait.”