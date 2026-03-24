Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Warns Public to ‘Remain Vigilant’ of Fundraising Scams Amid Investigation

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos warned the public to be “vigilant” of fundraising scams amid the search for “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother Nancy Guthrie.

The sheriff issued the update on X Tuesday afternoon, where he clarified that there was no online fundraising effort tied to the Nancy Guthrie case.

“Please be advised there is no official GoFundMe or any fundraising effort associated with the Guthrie investigation,” Nanos wrote in his Tuesday update. “Billboard displays are funded through official channels. Any claims suggesting otherwise are fraudulent and will be investigated accordingly.”

He continued: “The public is urged to remain vigilant and not send money to anyone claiming to raise funds related to this case. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME.”

Nanos’ statement comes as the search for Nancy continues after over 50 days. The Guthrie matriarch was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson, Ariz. home following a dinner and a game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, Nancy was reported missing after not attending church. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Nancy was taken against her will.

Namely, early on in the investigation, Nancy’s security camera, which had been disabled, revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Savannah, along with her siblings, have made several public pleas for their mother’s safe return. On Sunday, Nancy’s children renewed their calls for information regarding the kidnapping, asking residents of Tucson to revisit memories and observations from around the time of the disappearance.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now,” the statement, released as part of a special report by KVOA – News 4 Tucson, began.

“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” it continued. “Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

As the Guthrie family encouraged Nancy’s neighbors to “consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations [and] conversations,” they assured that “no detail is too small.”