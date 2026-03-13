Nancy Guthrie Investigators Believe They Have a Motive 6 Weeks Later: ‘It Was Targeted’ | Video

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly six weeks, but investigators in Arizona believe they have a motive behind her kidnapping — though they’re hesitant to share it publicly.

“We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we can’t — we’re not 100% sure of that,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told “Today” on Friday. “So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about that. You’re not his target.’ No, you could be.”

Sheriff Nanos also said he remains hopeful that the unknown DNA found at the Tucson-area crime scene will eventually help identify a suspect, though he noted the kidnapper could “absolutely” strike again: “Criminal minds are criminal minds.”

The NBC anchor’s 84-year-old mother has been missing since the early morning hours of Feb. 1 after being abducted from her home in the middle of the night. Savannah has been leading her family’s efforts to bring Nancy home, speaking directly to her supposed captors in multiple social media videos and even offering a $1 million reward for information.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her ‘Today’ colleagues,” a “Today” spokesperson said in a statement last week. “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

Hundreds of officials between the FBI and the PCSD remain on the case.