Nick Offerman Slams ‘Demented Grandpa’ Trump for Making America’s 250th Birthday About Himself | Video

Nick Offerman slammed Donald Trump for making America’s upcoming 250th birthday all about himself through a series of “self-aggrandizing celebrations.”

“Okay … sure, Trump. Plan the party. It’s not like you have anything else going on. Gas prices are hovering just below ‘Fury Road’ levels, but have fun picking out the balloons,” Offerman said Wednesday while appearing on “The Daily Show” as he began his roast.

The first topic on his docket was Trump’s decision to have his signature featured on U.S. currency.

Watch the clip below.

“But, Mr. President, how can you sign them all? For that, you would need an autopen,” Offerman said before moving on to the next matter. “Fine, he can sign the money. At least it’s just a signature and not his face.”

But that’s when “The Daily Show” production showed a clip of a news segment reporting on Trump’s move to have his face included on U.S. money.

“Wow, a coin with Donald Trump’s face. Finally, a way to lose the respect of a gumball machine. I’m not sure about that coin, but I’m really not sure about that pose,” Offerman said roasting Trump’s post on the coin. “He looks like he’s trying to pinch one out on a standing toilet.”

By the end of it, Offerman noted that Trump also wanted to have a Trump $1 coin to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

“I would have assumed that the party for America’s birthday would have been, I don’t know, America,” Offerman said, adding that the last straw for him was Trump having an image of himself printed next to George Washington’s on national park passes.

“Oh, come on! Your face on the park passes? I go to national parks to get away from your face,” Offerman said as cheers were heard from the audience.

One of Trump’s last celebratory acts is a proposal for a permanent arch in Washington, which is set to be called “Arc de Trump.”

“Can’t he play with his model replicas in the basement like a normal demented grandpa,” Offerman said. “Can we stop with these self-aggrandizing celebrations, like you’re some Roman emperor? What’s next, gladiator fights?”

And yes, Trump has announced a UFC fight that is set to take place at the White House on June 14.

“What in the name of Caligula is happening?” Offerman concluded.

Watch the entire clip above.