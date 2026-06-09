Nick Reiner Files Petition for Trust Money to Bring Back Defense Attorney Alan Jackson

Nick Reiner filed a petition seeking money he claims he’s owed from a trust established by his late parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, to rehire defense attorney Alan Jackson.

In new documents obtained and viewed by TheWrap, Reiner, who is awaiting trial as the main suspect in the double homicide of his parents, claimed he is owed a mandatory payout, given the trust was supposed to be given to him on his 30th birthday. Yet, Reiner alleged the trustee did not (and still has not) released the funds.

“The terms of Nick’s Trust are not complicated, and they are not subject to reasonable dispute,” the document stated. “Nick’s parents left unambiguous instructions about when the funds in the Trust were to be released to him. One-half of the Trust was required to be distributed to Nick outright when he turned 30. They further instructed that when he turned 35, he would receive the rest of the funds in his Trust. These distributions are mandatory and unconditional.”

In the 136-page filing, Reiner explained that he intended to use the money for his legal fees, noting he had “no other means” to do so. In fact, the petition claimed Jackson departed Reiner’s case after “funding did not materialize.”

“Nick was initially represented by Alan Jackson – one of the country’s most sought-after criminal defense attorneys – who was retained by Nick’s family the day after his arrest to defend him through trial,” the document summarized. “On January 7, 2026, Nick learned that Jackson and his firm were forced to withdraw because the anticipated funding did not materialize, and the Public Defender was appointed to take over Nick’s defense.”

Per the document, Reiner has “repeatedly asked that Jackson’s firm resume its representation if funds become available.”

“He has made clear to the Trustee that he wants – and needs – the funds in his own Trust to be released so that he can pay for his criminal defense,” the document went on. “These are not estate assets, and Nick does not seek them from his parents’ estate. They are his own funds. Nick has no other means – to pay for his legal expenses, or for his basic support needs while incarcerated.”

Reiner’s filing noted that Jackson was “ready, willing and able” to resume representing him.

“The stakes for Nick could not be higher,” the petition added. “While the Trustee unjustifiably continues to withhold funds that are rightfully Nick’s (and which must be released in their entirety no later than when he turns 35), Nick has been unable to obtain even the small sums he needs for basic necessities while incarcerated – or to pay for criminal counsel.”

As we previously reported, Rob and Michele Reiner died on Dec. 14 in a double homicide from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the L.A. Medical Examiner. Their 32-year-old son Nick — who has battled mental health and addiction issues in the past — was later arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He pleaded not guilty to the charges back in February.

Following his arrest, Reiner retained Jackson, a high-profile defense attorney, who abruptly withdrew from the case on Jan. 7, turning it over to the Public Defenders’ Office. Jackson still remained vehement after his exit that his former client was not guilty of murdering his parents.

“In fact, we know, we’re not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case,” he said at the time. “What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

Reiner is set to appear in court next on Sept. 15.