‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Patrick Muldoon’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death was confirmed to be a heart attack by the County of Los Angeles’ Department of Public Health.

The actor, known for his work in “Days of Our Lives,” “Starship Troopers” and “Melrose Place,” passed away at the age of 57 on April 19. At the time, Muldoon’s manager said the actor died of a heart attack, but the recently released death certificate confirmed that he passed due to a myocardial infarction, the medical term for heart attack.

Word of Muldoon’s passing surfaced on Monday, April 20, with his sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, later sharing with TMZ that the actor had been found unconscious while showering in his Beverly Hills home.

Muldoon was a California native hailing from San Pedro, a neighborhood located within the South Bay and Harbor region of Los Angeles. He attended and graduated from University of Southern California in 1991, after having been a member of the university’s Sigma Chi fraternity and played tight end on the Trojans football team.

He famously portrayed pilot Zander Barcalow in director Paul Verhoeven’s classic, satirical 1997 science fiction blockbuster “Starship Troopers.” Before that, he originated the role of Austin Reed on the popular daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” which he starred on for three years straight from 1992 through 1995. He later reprised his role on “Days” in 2011 and 2012. The actor was also known for portraying Richard Hart on the popular primetime drama “Melrose Place.”

Other notable credits include “Dirty Hands,” “Who’s the Boss?” and “Saved by the Bell.” He also worked as a producer, helping bring to life “The Card Counter,” “Marlowe,” “Riff Raff,” “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” “The Dreadful,” “The Comeback Trail,” “Arkansas” and “Asking for It.”

His death came a mere two days after he announced that he was set to star in a new Chris Hemsworth-led movie, titled “Kockroach.”

“So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin,” he wrote at the time on Instagram. “Filming now in Australia.”

Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam, parents Deanna and Patrick, sister Shana, brother-in-law Ahmet, niece Halo and nephew Arrow.

Us Weekly was the first to report the news.