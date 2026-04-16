Reese Witherspoon Warns Women ‘Are Not Keeping Up’ With Men in the AI Race: ‘It’s Time, People’ | Video

Reese Witherspoon doubled down Thursday on her insistence that women need to learn more AI tools if they want to compete with men in the future workplace.

She warned her 30.5 million Instagram followers in a post that they “are not keeping up” with men in the AI race, and that the new tech is more likely to take jobs from women as a result.

The “Morning Show” actress spoke up again about the importance of women studying AI tools, reemphasizing previous messages from last fall. Witherspoon claimed that more female jobs will be lost to AI automation in the future but that women are using the new tools less than men. She wanted to right that by convincing as many as possible to study up.

“Well … I’ve decided it’s TIME,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you. Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25% lower than men on average. We don’t want to be left behind. So … do you want to learn with me?”

Watch the full video, which leads with an anecdote about how only three women at her book club are familiar with AI, below:

This is not the first time the actress pushed for women to get more invested in AI. Back in September, she told Glamour that she felt it was important for women to become savvy with artificial intelligence because, in her opinion, it’s the “future of filmmaking.”

“I’m always looking forward to how media is evolving and how I can help be part of bringing women along in those emerging industries. And now we’re doing it with AI,” Witherspoon said at the time.

She added: “You can be sad and lament it all you want, but the change is here. It will never be a lack of creativity and ingenuity and actual physical manual building of things. It might diminish, but it’s always going to be the highest importance in art and in expression of self.”

Among the tools that Witherspoon admitted to using back in September were Perplexity and Vetted AI.

Her latest call for women to involve themselves with AI was met with mixed feelings. Fellow actress Kerry Washington commented “THIS” on the video while others remained cautious or concerned about leaning too hard into AI as the technology continues to grow in popularity and day-to-day use.

“Maybe we can learn about how they’ll replace actors in the near future while using up all the clean water to do it,” one particularly critical commenter shared under Washington’s support.