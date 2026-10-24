RJ Mitte’s Sister Pens Poignant Tribute to Late ‘Breaking Bad’ Star: ‘Lost My Other Half’

Former child star Lacianne Carriere penned a poignant tribute to her late brother, “Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte, remembering him as her “other half.”

On Friday, Carriere took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos of her brother, who died by suicide at the age of 34 on Oct. 12. In the tribute, Carriere admitted that “life hasn’t felt real since” his passing.

“There are just no words. You were just here,” she wrote. “Your strawberry Fanta was still sitting on my coffee table when I got the call. Life hasn’t felt real since then.”

She continued: “Rj you were my everything. I just lost my other half. I lost my brother but I also lost my father… Every single aspect of my personality is because of your influence. My music taste, my film taste the video games I love… because of you I am a collector, you taught me that even the smallest piece of paper can be a precious memory later on.”

Per Carriere, in the aftermath of Mitte’s death, she’s connected with the late actor’s “closest” companions, who praised the “Breaking Bad” star as “the life of the party” and the “coolest guy that we all tried to keep up with but never could.”

“You made me, me. We had so much more to do, so many more memories to be shared and I don’t know if my heart can ever be whole again after losing the biggest piece of it,” she further wrote. “I just really need my brother right now…

You would put on some lofi music and tell me to get up and go sit in the shower, how it always makes you feel better. I know you’re telling me right now that I’ll be okay though I don’t know how I will. But I promise I’m going to do my hardest and I promise your love will always live through me until the day I see you again.”

She added: “I loved you completely. And you loved me the same. That’s all. The rest is confetti.”

Before signing of her note, Carriere shared a suicide hotline with her followers and noted that her “DMs are open” for those who may be struggling.

Carriere is the latest in Mitte’s circle to pay tribute to the late star. Shortly after his death became public, several of his “Breaking Bad” co-stars, including Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Dean Norris, released moving tributes in his honor.

Read Carriere’s full tribute above.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.