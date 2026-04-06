Savannah Guthrie Tearfully Thanks Fans in ‘Today’ Return: ‘You Guys Have Been So Beautiful’

Savannah Guthrie returned to “Today” on Monday morning, as the search continues for her abducted mother, and as she greeted fans, the NBC anchor offered tearful gratitude.

During the 8 a.m. hour of the show, Guthrie and her colleagues stepped out into the plaza, and were met with dozens of signs, yellow ribbons and shirts, all in support of Nancy Guthrie. The display made Savannah Guthrie truly emotional, as she clutched the hand of Jenna Bush Hager.

“These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful,” Guthrie told the fans. “I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much.”

Guthrie’s co-hosts immediately comforted her, and noted that supporters have been in the plaza just about daily with similar signs. Meanwhile, Al Roker offered her his handkerchief to wipe her tears, Guthrie joked that it was too nice for her to ruin.

Monday marked Guthrie’s first episode back as host — she did return as a guest for a 3-part interview with Hoda Kotb last month — since her mother was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

Nancy Guthrie remains missing, and on Easter, her daughter shared a vulnerable message online, admitting to “moments of deep disappointment with God” on the religious holiday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are both leading the Arizona investigation. Savannah has offered a $1 million reward in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.