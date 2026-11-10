Seth Meyers Bluntly Tells Jamie Dornan He Doesn’t Care About His ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie

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Seth Meyers bit the bullet Monday night and asked Jamie Dornan a question about “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” on behalf of his friend, former “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, despite not personally caring at all about the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.

“The Hunt for Gollum,” which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2027, comes from director and “Lord of the Rings” star Andy Serkis. Set during the events of “The Fellowship of the Ring,” the film follows Aragorn a.k.a Strider’s hunt for Gollum (Serkis) after he is sent to search for the creature by the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen). The film will see Dornan take over the role of Aragorn/Strider for “Lord of the Rings” trilogy star Viggo Mortensen.