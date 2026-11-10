Seth Meyers Bluntly Tells Jamie Dornan He Doesn’t Care About His ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie

Seth Meyers bit the bullet Monday night and asked Jamie Dornan a question about “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” on behalf of his friend, former “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, despite not personally caring at all about the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.
“The Hunt for Gollum,” which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2027, comes from director and “Lord of the Rings” star Andy Serkis. Set during the events of “The Fellowship of the Ring,” the film follows Aragorn a.k.a Strider’s hunt for Gollum (Serkis) after he is sent to search for the creature by the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen). The film will see Dornan take over the role of Aragorn/Strider for “Lord of the Rings” trilogy star Viggo Mortensen.
“I’m asking this question on behalf of my dear friend Stephen Colbert, because I know that if you were on his show, that we should still have, he would ask you this question,” Meyers told Dornan during the actor’s Monday visit to the “Late Night” studio. “Is there anything my friend Stephen would be excited to hear [about ‘The Hunt for Gollum’]?”
“Um … Well, he very much knows I’m in it,” Dornan replied with a laugh, noting Colbert’s well-documented love of “Lord of the Rings” and author J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world. “I’ve seen him throughout this ‘Lord of the Rings’ process. He’s very connected. I think that’s public knowledge.”
“Oh, he lets us all know,” Meyers replied.
Dornan went on to note that he saw Colbert in New Zealand before he finished filming his part in “The Hunt for Gollum” in that country three weeks ago. The actor later called the chance to play Aragorn a “dream come true.” Unfortunately, his enthusiasm was not shared by Meyers.
“Are you a fan of the world?” Dornan earnestly asked the “Late Night” host.
“No,” Meyers bluntly replied, shaking his head before adding in a deadpan tone, “But, you know, maybe this one.”
“I wish … I wish Stephen was here,” Dornan told Meyers in response.
“I know. I know. And I feel like most of America agrees with you,” the “Late Night” host said in agreement.