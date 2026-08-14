Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Shane Gillis Expresses Regret for Supporting Trump Before Epstein Files Fallout and Iran War

“I still didn’t vote for him,” the comedian tells Joe Rogan on his podcast

Shane Gillis attends the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 (Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Shane Gillis treaded lightly while attending President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event earlier this summer, telling Joe Rogan he avoided taking a picture with the president.

“Let’s stop bringing that up,” the comedian said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” when the host highlighted that they both attended the fight on the White House South Lawn in June.

“I took zero heat for that event,” Rogan said.

Shane-Gillis-John-McKeever-tires-bts
Read Next
Shane Gillis and John McKeever Set Netflix Overall Deal as 'Tires' Season 3 Starts Production

The “Tires” star told Rogan that he rejected an invitation to go into the VIP room at the Freedom 250 fight because he knew pictures would be taken there. The podcast host said that he and Nate Bargatze “chilled” in the greenroom without a problem.

“I said no way…f–k no, I knew those photos would be taken,” Gillis said. “I stood outside in the rain. I said I’m not getting my picture taken.”

Comedian Mark Normand then called out Gillis, saying he did take a picture with the president a few years ago. The “Tires” actor said that was before the president made many controversial decisions in his second term.

“That was pre-a lot of things,” Gillis said. “Back then, when I was taking that picture, I was like, this guy’s gonna release the Epstein Files, and no more wars. I like that.”

“Wasn’t killing Americans,” comedian Ari Shaffir quipped.

“Also, I still didn’t vote for him,” Gillis added.

Watch the full clip above.

Gillis has been labeled as an “anti-woke” stand-up comedian and actor, but he has been open about the fact that he did not vote for President Trump in 2024. The comedian was also fired before he even appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in 2019 for homophobic jokes and racist slurs he said on his podcast “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.”

Season 3 of the stand-up comedian’s comedy series “Tires” debuted on Netflix today.

Chelsea Handler
Read Next
Chelsea Handler Slams Shane Gillis Over Lynching Joke Directed at Kevin Hart: 'That's Worse Than Rape' | Video

Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments