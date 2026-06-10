Spencer Pratt Responds to Jimmy Kimmel’s U-Haul Offer: ‘I Have Nothing Left to Pack’ | Video

Spencer Pratt responded to Jimmy Kimmel offering to get him a U-Haul to leave L.A. after losing the Mayoral election, sharing a video of what remained of his home after it was destroyed in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

“Jimmy Kimmel I guess you missed the part of the story I don’t need a U-Haul… I have nothing left to pack,” the reality TV star shared on X on Wednesday.

Pratt’s response came hours after the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said he rented a U-Haul for the losing candidate to help him move out of the city on Tuesday night, per his campaign promises.

Jimmy Kimmel i guess you missed the part of the story i don’t need a U-Haul…I have nothing left to pack 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eAHqKiBJaI — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 10, 2026

“So, now we wait to hear from Spencer Pratt. You know, he clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he’s going to move out of L.A. He said he was done with L.A.,” the ABC late night host said. “And Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go. But we do know we’re going to miss the hell out of you.”

“You’re a man of your word and you’ve got to go. You said you were going to go and I know things might be tight right now, especially out of state donation money is running out. Moving is expensive. So, to help you out we rented you a U-Haul. It has plenty of room,” he continued. “We’ll drop it off right in front of the Bel-Air Hotel.”

Indeed, Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the 2025 Palisades wildfires, which sparked his run for mayor. Following last week’s election, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman will take part in a November runoff after no one received >50% of the vote.