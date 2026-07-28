Zendaya Roasts Tom Holland After He Forgets Her Song Lyrics: ‘You Think You Know Someone’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Tom Holland failed a husband test in hilarious fashion during a recent “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” interview with his wife Zendaya when he failed to remember the lyrics to her 2013 song, “Replay.”

Holland, Zendaya and fellow “Spider-Man” co-star Jacob Batalon participated in an interview shared online Monday with Australian news outlet Pedestrian. During the conversation, the three were asked which one of them would be able to finish the lyrics to “one of the most iconic songs of all time,” which turned out to be “Replay.”

After interviewer Lachlan Guertin read out loud a few lines from the song, Holland and Batalon quickly gave up, with the former telling Guertin, “I have no idea.” He also did not know Zendaya had already put it all together.

“That’s my song, guys,” Zendaya said, much to Holland and Batalon’s embarrassment, adding, “Yeah, that’s ‘Replay.’ So, thanks, guys. You know, you think you know someone, you know? And that’s alright. It’s okay.”

“That was the wrong reaction,” Holland admitted with his head in his hand. You can watch the full, cheeky moment yourself in the video below.

“I’m going to hold that one over your head for a long time,” Zendaya lightheartedly told Holland, who still seemed dumbfounded by his mistake. Batalon, for his part, congratulated Guertin on his “gotcha journalism,” while Holland acknowledged it was “a great question.”

“You just got your clip right there,” Holland added with a smile. He went on to defend his mind-blank, noting of Zendaya’s song, “I just missed the dance. The little heel-up movement in the dance is what I need to know.”

“Replay” was the opening track of Zendaya’s self-titled debut album, which was released in September 2013. She has not released a non-film-related song since 2016’s “Something New (featuring Chris Brown).”

While he may have to work a bit to make up for his “Replay” flub, Holland is in the midst of hitting some new career peaks this summer. His forthcoming lead turn in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” comes just a few weeks after he starred in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed latest film, “The Odyssey.”

The early word surrounding “Brand New Day” has turned out to be largely positive. In his review of the film, TheWrap critic William Bibbiani called the new movie “one of the highlights” of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters on July 31.