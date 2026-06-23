Strike Fighter League’s 2nd Online Tournament Series to Stream on YouTube and Twitch Next Month

Strike Fighter League is officially entering the world of pro e-sports with its second Online Tournament Series (OTS-2) next month in Las Vegas.

The July 25 aviation simulation competition will be livestreamed on SFL’s YouTube and Twitch accounts. This second tournament comes three months after April’s OTS-1.

The live broadcast team includes Justin Walters (ESPN, ACC Network) and Sibley Scoles (E! News), as well as expert analysts like former F/A-18 squadron commander Rob “DAHIGI” Tomlinson and fighter combat chief instructor Matt Hall, who was also a Red Bull Air Race world champion and a commander in the Royal Australian Air Force.

“Fighter aviation demands an extraordinary combination of skill, discipline and mental fortitude, but very few people in the world witness this incredible adrenaline rush,” SFL founder/CEO Tim Miller said in a Tuesday statement. “This inspired me to find a new way to preserve and share the air combat experience with the next generation. OTS-2 is another step toward building a sport where competitors can test those same qualities on a global stage. Every challenge is designed to uphold the disciplines that matter most in the cockpit — judgment, adaptability and composure under pressure — the same traits that have defined great fighter pilots throughout history.”

“Strike Fighter League is precision under time pressure, energy management, geometric calculation and split-second decision-making,” Hall added. “I look forward to joining the broadcast team to translate the track runs for viewers and provide a deeper understanding of the skill and strategy behind each maneuver. The pilots need the same mental sharpness, physical agility and instinct that’s essential in a racing or air combat cockpit, which is what makes this competition so compelling.”

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OTS-2 will test competitors “across the critical disciplines of fighter aviation — from precision bombing to low-altitude time trials and aerial gunnery — with pilots earning points that determine who rises through the league ranks, culminating in the Dogfight Bracket Finals where the top-ranked pilots go head-to-head for the championship,” per a press release. “The format takes its name from the World War I-era term for close-range aerial combat between fighter aircraft.”

“The SFL blends advanced fighter-jet simulation, competitive esports and live arena production into an immersive, adrenaline-charged experience built for fans, pilots and brands worldwide,” the league further touts. “This is ‘Top Gun’ energy. Formula 1 precision. E-sports scale. A cinematic, data-rich, emotionally powerful sport built for a global audience.”

Catch Strike Fighter League’s OTS-2 July 25 on YouTube and Twitch.