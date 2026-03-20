Taylor Frankie Paul’s Predicted ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Sends Prayers After Season Cancellation: ‘Her Moment Was Blocked’

Several suitors from Taylor Frankie Paul’s since-scrapped season of “The Bachelorette” have spoken out in the hours since the season’s cancellation.

Doug Mason, who reportedly won the “Mormon Wives” star’s season, took to his Instagram story Friday morning, wishing Paul well amid the chaos of ABC pulling her season from the air.

“In light of everything that’s happened, I’m just sending out prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked,” Mason said on his Instagram story Friday. “All we can do right now is just be hopeful, and I’m headed off to run to watch the sunrise. So hope you guys have a great day. Let’s stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need.”

ABC pulled Season 22 of “The Bachelorette” from the air Thursday ahead of the season’s Sunday premiere after a video from its lead was leaked. The 2023 video depicted a domestic violence incident between Paul and her then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Tensions escalated, seeing the reality star throw three metal barstools at her ex, with one inadvertently hitting her then 5-year-old daughter.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Paul reacted to a reel, which also referred to Mason as the apparent winner, about his story of support writing, “Aw my heart goes out to him ❤️‍🩹 so sweet.” The reality star seemingly teased him in a TikTok she posted earlier this week.

The reality star responded in another comment section Friday. One user commented “I’m kind of surprised she is on her phone right now.” Paul wrote back, “Always on .. it’s my job .. and yes I still have work.”

Other contestants have come forward, taking to social media. Malik Evans posted on his Instagram story Thursday, writing “I’m doing okay. Hope to share more soon. Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

Another contestant Johnnie LaRossa wrote a note on his Instagram story thanking fans and friends for their messages of support.

“Appreciate everyone reaching out. Grateful for the experience. I’ve gotta say the group of guys were truly unbelievable,” he wrote. “Nothing but respect for them. Love you boys, and any woman would be lucky to have each and every one of them!”

Clayton Johnson echoed these sentiments that Season 22 saw “one of the best groups of men I’ve ever been around. So much integrity, respect and heart across the board,” in a statement on his Instagram story.

Paul has not released a statement on her own, yet, but representatives for “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star thanked ABC for its support during this time.

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” the representative said Thursday. “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse, as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives,” reps for Paul added. “Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”