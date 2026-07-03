Republican Congresswoman Draws Swiftie Fury Over Kelce-Swift Wedding Security Remark: ‘Oh F–k Off’

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) drew backlash from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fans after complaining about the cost of the couple’s wedding security.

On Thursday, as security heightened around Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of Swift and Kelce’s nuptials, Congresswoman Malliotakis took to X to sound off on the impact the A-list affair may have on taxpayers.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand person wedding at MSG safe,” Malliotakis wrote. “Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook.”

However, as it remained unclear regarding who would actually foot the bill for the exorbitant security detail, many Swifties came to the couple’s defense, citing their recent charitable donations as evidence of the pair’s thoughtfulness.

“They’re too busy donating to nonprofit organizations in need, maybe you should give it a try,” one critic on X hit back. “Oh wait, you won’t.” A second critic, alongside a screenshot touting Swift and Kelce’s millions in charitable donations, added: “Oh f–k off.”

Another chimed in with, “Trump should reimburse the NYPD for the thousands of officers that were needed for his trip to Madison Square Garden for game 3 of the NBA Finals. No one wanted that muthaf—a there. As for Taylor Swift, she’s always welcome to the barbecue free of charge.”

A third commented, “Congresswoman, you’re assuming she’s not paying. NYPD wouldn’t answer the question who was paying. So, for all we know she is.”

As we mentioned, Malliotakis’ criticism came on the heels of the pop star and NFL tight end donating $26 million across 20 charities ahead of their wedding. In fact, Answer the Call, the N.Y. Police and Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund, was notably on the list of recipients.

In response to the generous contribution, the nonprofit took to Instagram on Thursday and wrote, “We are extremely grateful to Taylor and Travis for their incredible support of Answer the Call. Their extraordinary donation will ensure that we can continue to provide much-needed financial assistance to the families of New York City’s fallen first responders. We thank them for their kindness, their generosity and for their fullfillment of our collective promise to Never Forget. Because of their support, our families will continue to receive the care and assistance they deserve, and they will never have to walk this journey alone.”