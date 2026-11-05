‘The Daily Show’ Rips Fox News Hosts for Trying to Downplay Midterm Results: ‘You Guys Lost Kansas!’

“The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta tore into the Fox News hosts and other right-wing anchors who have spent the last few days trying to downplay the enormity of Democrats’ midterm elections victory, reminding them on Wednesday night, “You guys lost Kansas!”

“Last night was a blue-nami, a blue-bonic plague, a blue-clear bomb, resulting in blue billion human blazualties. Look. Democrats didn’t just win the midterms yesterday. They made the midterms their b–ch,” Kosta humorously recapped. “They won the Senate. They won the House. They won governors races. They won Best Animated Picture. They won the rigged claw machine at the arcade.”

“S–t, for the first time ever, they were the most-searched category on Pornhub,” the Comedy Central host remarked. “Talk about blue balls!”

Kosta went on to note that it was not just how many House, Senate and governor seats the Democratic Party won this week that was impressive, but also the places they won some of those seats. He pointed specifically to states like South Carolina, Texas and Kansas, where Democratic candidates pulled off stunning wins on Tuesday night.

“Democrats weren’t just cleaning up in blue states. They were winning seats in some of the most conservative places in America,” Kosta said. “You remember that town in ‘Deliverance’? Last night, they elected a gay, Black socialist.”

Kosta took aim at some of the conservative pundits who have been quick to try to downplay the midterm results. He specifically called out former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said Tuesday night that the mainstream media did not do a good enough job covering the “amazing” executive orders Trump has signed throughout his second term.

In response, Kosta played a highlight reel of some of Trump’s executive orders, including his decrees renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America” and ending the use of paper straws in federal buildings.

“Yes, yes. Thanks to Donald Trump, we can now use plastic straws when siphoning gas out of our neighbor’s car because we can’t afford it,” Kosta joked. “You guys recognize how bad a loss this was, right? You’re not going to pretend that this is normal, are you?”

That question was followed by multiple clips of Fox News hosts trying to categorize Republicans’ midterm losses as “normal” and “very, very predictable.”

“Come on! Yes, typically, the president’s party loses some ground in the midterms. You guys lost Kansas! You lost Texas! You couldn’t even get South Carolina to vote for Lindsey Graham’s sister-widow,” Kosta said. “It’s one thing to say that lots of couples have messy breakups. It’s another thing to say that if you’re O.J. [Simpson].”

The latter joke drew shocked groans from the “Daily Show” crowd.