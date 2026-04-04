Theo Von Backs ‘Supportive’ Joe Rogan After ‘Losing Your Marbles’ Dig Tied to Political Podcast Rant

Theo Von defended fellow podcaster Joe Rogan after he faced backlash for telling him he was “losing [his] marbles” during a political rant.

The “This Past Weekend” host took to X on Friday evening after a snippet of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast appearance went viral, where he weighed in on U.S. politics, slamming it as “a cat and mouse game,” bemoaning that neither political party has helped the public.

In response to Von’s passionate stance, Rogan told his guest, “We’ve got to get you off those antidepressants, son. You’re losing your f–king marbles.”

As the clip took off online, many suggested that Rogan was dismissive of Von’s opinion, accusing the “Joe Rogan Experience” host of gaslighting his friend.

However, Von made it clear that he had no issue with Rogan following the podcast interview and denounced the hate his peer was receiving online.

“People are taking stuff out of context and that’s not fair,” Von wrote on X Friday night. “Joe and I were having a convo about getting off antidepressants prior, and this is after that.”

As Von went on, he noted that Rogan “has been supportive on and off mic about [his] well-being, like any friend would.”

“I’m grateful,” the comedian added. “Thanks @joerogan for having me.”

People are taking stuff out of context and thats not fair. Joe and i were having a convo abt getting off antidepressants prior and this is after that. Joe has been supportive on and off mic abt my well-being, like any friend would, and im grateful. Thanks @joerogan for having me https://t.co/3ditCeLmux — Theo Von (@TheoVon) April 4, 2026

Von has openly talked about his mental health struggles, sharing in October that he previously tried to “self-ween” off antidepressants before a disastrous taping of a Netflix comedy special.

“I quit taking my medication because I wanted to have a little bit more feelings during the show,” he noted at the time. “I wanted to be able to talk about stuff a little bit more that meant something to me and put it into the comedy show.”

Yet, Von admitted he began to struggle in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death and his beef with the Department of Homeland Security. Per the podcaster, all of this left him feeling “mildly manic,” resulting in a less than perfect set.

He said he decided to open up about the situation since “mental health is important to [him].”