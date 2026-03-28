JD Vance Defends MAGA Movement After Joe Rogan’s ‘Dorks’ Dig: ‘We Love Anybody Who Wants to Save the Country’ | Video

JD Vance hit back at Joe Rogan’s assertion that the MAGA movement is filled with “dorks,” defending they have “fewer dorks than the far left.”

The vice president chimed in on Rogan’s shady remark during his Friday appearance on Benny Johnson’s “The Benny Show,” where he laughed off the comment and defended the president’s loyal supporters.

“I think we have many, many fewer dorks than the far left, but everybody’s got some dorks,” Vance said. “We love our dorks. We love our cool kids. We love anybody who wants to save the country.”

Vance’s remark comes a day after Rogan spoke out against the MAGA movement, stating that the “Make America Great Again” tagline “sucks” and that many of the supporters are “dorks.”

Vice President JD Vance PUNCHES BACK at Joe Rogan for Calling MAGA ‘Dorks’



“Far fewer dorks than the far-left. But we love our dorks. We love our cool kids. We just want to save the country”



Vance Also HIT BACK at Joe Rogan for Claiming Obama And Hillary Were ‘Better At… pic.twitter.com/s8ViWvjnrt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

“Like first of all, America is great. Make America greater, I’m down. But make America great again and then it becomes a movement of a bunch of f–king dorks, because a lot of them are dorks,” Rogan stated during Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “A lot of them are these really weird uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to, and there’s a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots, and they’re all lumped into this one group. And you’ve got to accept the dorks, too? F–k that.”

He continued: “Like the concept of making America great is a great idea. But as soon as you have a f–king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have tryouts for your team. So you’ve got a bunch of f–king dips–ts that are running around spouting out opinions and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA.”

Rogan also took a moment to blast the online bots for “pretending they’re MAGA” and “saying crazy s–t,” stating they’ve also contributed to the problematic messaging of the movement.

This is not the first time Rogan, who endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 election, has distanced himself from the president and his administration. Back in January, the podcaster criticized ICE after the fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good, comparing the organization to the Gestapo.

Then, earlier in March, Rogan sounded off on Trump’s war in Iran, slamming the president for breaking his campaign promise to keep the U.S. out of “endless” wars.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” Rogan said to his guest, journalist Michael Shellenberger. “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?”

He added: “He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

Rogan is not alone in his criticism of Trump, as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly both broke from the MAGA movement to speak out against the conflict in the Middle East. Trump, however, has brushed off the conservative commentators’ criticism, defending, “MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two.”

The president also claimed that Carlson has “lost his way,” adding, “He’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”