‘The View’ Hosts Surprised by Joe Rogan Calling ICE Gestapo, But Say He ‘Got the Country That He Voted For’

As the Trump administration continues to face harsh criticism for the actions of ICE, Joe Rogan added his voice to the mix this week. That surprised “The View” hosts on Wednesday, but also earned him a bit of an “I told you so.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts pointed out that Trump is now facing criticism from his own party, including Bill O’Reilly and Rogan. After watching the video of ICE killing U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good, Rogan explicitly compared the organization to the Gestapo, and for host Joy Behar, that signaled a massive change.

“When Joe Rogan is calling ICE the Gestapo, things have turned,” she argued. “Something’s turning. He has millions and millions of listeners.”

But host Sara Haines was a bit more reluctant to give Rogen credit for his assessment.

“I don’t know what Joe Rogan thought he was going to get when he voted for Donald Trump,” she said. “Because Donald Trump said over and over, ‘This will be the largest mass deportation we have ever seen.’ And I think that’s the problem, is some people that voted for him along the way, Joe Rogan included, thought that it maybe wasn’t going to look like this.”

Host Sunny Hostin readily agreed, saying that Rogen “got the country that he voted for.”

“He not only has 20 million followers, is extremely influential, he endorsed Donald Trump in this last campaign,” she reminded viewers. “And I think when you have a platform of 20 million people, and you have so much influence, with that comes a lot of responsibility. And I think that he misused his platform.”

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that “the sentiment is shifting” among voters, because they were able to see the ICE agent kill Good with their own eyes. According to the host and former White House staffer, ICE has been a large miscalculation by Trump.

“If the Trump administration had just gone out there and said ‘Hey, we secured the border’ — which the vast majority of the country wanted to see happen — ‘and we are actually just targeting violent criminal offenders who are undocumented,’ 97% of Americans support that,” Farah Griffin said. “His approvals around immigration would be through the roof. But instead he’s gone with this shock and awe.”

As a result, she argued, Trump is “losing people left and right” with “most extreme interpretation” of his campaign promise.

“The View” airs weeksdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.