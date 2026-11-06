Jimmy Fallon Says Midterms Left Everyone in the White House With ‘Resting Patel Face’

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“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon lampooned the Trump administration on Thursday night, joking that the Republican Party’s sweeping losses in this week’s midterm elections have left everyone in the White House with “resting Patel face.”

Fallon kicked things off Thursday night by recapping the results of this year’s midterm elections, which saw Democrats retake control of the House and the Senate, as well as win a number of key gubernatorial races across the country. Fallon then turned his attention to the Trump administration, joking that members of the White House have been adopting the same facial expressions as FBI director Kash Patel in the wake of the midterms.