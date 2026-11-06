Jimmy Fallon Says Midterms Left Everyone in the White House With ‘Resting Patel Face’

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon lampooned the Trump administration on Thursday night, joking that the Republican Party’s sweeping losses in this week’s midterm elections have left everyone in the White House with “resting Patel face.”
Fallon kicked things off Thursday night by recapping the results of this year’s midterm elections, which saw Democrats retake control of the House and the Senate, as well as win a number of key gubernatorial races across the country. Fallon then turned his attention to the Trump administration, joking that members of the White House have been adopting the same facial expressions as FBI director Kash Patel in the wake of the midterms.
“Everyone is still talking about the fallout from the midterm elections,” Fallon said. “The White House is still in shock. Right now, they all have what’s being described as ‘Resting Patel Face.’”
That was not the final jab Fallon threw at the Trump admin on Thursday night. The “Tonight Show” host and former “Saturday Night Live” star also touched on the growing rumors that several key Trump-appointed figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, are considering moves that would distance themselves from the president.
“Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly considering leaving the Trump administration,” Fallon noted. “It makes sense that Rubio would leave in November because next month he starts his job at Macy’s as Santa’s Little Helper. It’s just a timing thing. You can’t do everything.”
“As the 2028 presidential race begins to take shape, it seems like JD Vance is now trying to distance himself from Trump,” he continued. “On all their Instagram pics together, he covered Trump’s face with an emoji like your friend does with their baby.”
After contemplating all these potential departures, Fallon was left to wonder who might still be standing alongside Trump in a few months’ time.
“[Secretary of Defense] Pete Hegseth could be gone as well. Rubio might step down, and Vance is distancing himself,” Fallon recapped, before asking: “Wouldn’t it be ironic if the only person who stands by Trump is Melania?”