Trump Continues to Insult Reuters Reporter Over His Weight: ‘One of the Worst’

President Donald Trump continued to mock Reuters White House correspondent Jacob Bogage over his weight on Saturday, two days after first insulting the reporter in front of his fellow journalists.

“Reuters (One of the Worst!) Reporter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social atop a picture of Bogage to start the weekend, along with the text: “Put yourself in shape, you look like hell!”

That quote is, of course, in Trump’s own words following their exchange in front of Air Force One on Thursday. After Bogage initially questioned if Trump was cancelling his Kansas campaign stop because he was “sick of traveling” ahead of the midterm elections, the president declared the outlet was “terrible” and that the reporter was “a sick guy.”

“Can you imagine — look at this dope, look at this guy, he’s way out of shape,” Trump responded. “Look at how badly … He comes to me, ‘Sir, you’re not going to go to Kansas.’ I’m not going to go to Kansas because he’s doing very well.”

“Tomorrow, I’m doing Florida … He says, ‘What’s the reason for this, sir? That you’re not going to Kansas?’ You know what the reason is? I don’t feel I have to go to Kansas,” he continued. “I’m going to Florida tomorrow, and I’ll do — if something else comes up — but he said, ‘You’re not going to Kansas, sir, are you feeling well?’ You’ve been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape, you look like hell.”

Trump’s Rapid Response team then celebrated his jabs at Bogage on X, insisting the president “absolutely destroy[ed] [the] FAKE NEWS” journalist.

The president had previously planned to stump in-person for Kansas’ incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall, though the event has since been changed to a virtual tele-rally. Either way, he still finds time to regularly insult journalists for their physical appearance despite his busy schedule.



